PM Modi takes veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi

During his visit to Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly criticised Rahul Gandhi without mentioning him by name. He claimed that some people in London had questioned India’s democracy, despite the fact that a statue of Guru Basaveshwara stands there.

Modi went on to express his gratitude for being in the land of Bhagwan Basaveshwara, who was responsible for establishing the Anubhava Mantapa, a democratic system that is studied around the world.

The Prime Minister added that India is not only the largest democracy but also the mother of democracy, and he felt privileged to have been invited to London to unveil the statue of Bhagwan Basaveshwara. During this visit, Modi also laid foundation stones and dedicated numerous development projects.

The Prime Minister, sounding the poll bugle, expressed his disappointment that some individuals were questioning Indian democracy from London. He siad that no force could weaken Indian democracy, but there were ongoing attempts by certain people to attack it, which is an insult to Bhagwan Basaveshwara, Karnataka, and India. Thus, he urged the people of Karnataka to distance themselves from such people without naming anyone.

The recent UK tour by Rahul Gandhi has been a point of contention between the BJP and Congress. During his speeches delivered at several events in London, Gandhi spoke about PM Modi, the attack on democracy, and the China issue. In his speech at Cambridge, he explained the necessity of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and claimed that democracy in India was under attack, and opposition leaders were not allowed to speak in Parliament.

(With agency inputs)