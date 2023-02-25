PM Modi: NEP reoriented India’s education system for future demands

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the National Education Policy (NEP) has realigned the education system of the country to meet the requirements of the future.
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister said the education system was a victim of “rigidity” earlier.
“The NEP has brought the flexibility and reoriented the education system according to the demands of the future,” he said.
Listing the announcements made in the Union Budget for 2023-24, the prime minister outlined the roadmap for making India the skill capital of the world.
