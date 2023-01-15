PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad-Vizag

The first Vande Bharat train of the year, it will take eight hours and 30 minutes to reach Visakhapatnam from Secunderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 15) flagged off the year’s first Vande Bharat train service between Telangana’s Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

This is the first Vande Bharat Express train that will operate between the two Telugu states in eight hours and 30 minutes.

As the event coincided with the Army Day, the prime minister paid rich tributes to the serving and retired personnel and hailed their commitment in protecting the country and its borders and said their valour was matchless.

In his virtual address, Modi said Vande Bharat connects the cultures of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Vande Bharat is a true replica of India which is coming out of the mentality of dependence and moving towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance),” the he said.

This being the second Vande Bharat train to be launched in 15 days, Modi launched the speed at which the work for the brand of trains is underway. He said the pace was in stark contrast with the dismal state of the Indian Railways eight years ago.

“Whenever there was any proposal for new infrastructure, there were excuses of budget constraints. But our government changed the face of the Indian Railways,” he said.

The regular services of Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat train would start from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday, railway sources said.

The train will have four stoppages.

“The Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM. It will leave Secunderabad at 3 PM and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM. In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions,” South Central Railway (SCR) officials said.

The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers.

“It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation,” officials said.

“The train is manufactured with indigenous technology, equipped with modern features and enhanced comfort. The train has automatic sliding doors, provided with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class,” they said.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were present at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies)