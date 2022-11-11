PM Modi flags off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

The Prime Minister also flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train, which is operated by Karnataka’s Muzrai Department, under the Bharat Gaurav train policy of Railways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 11) flagged off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train in Bengaluru.

This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express in India and the first in south India. PM Modi flagged off the train at Bengaluru’s Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station.

The train connects Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru. Modi said the train will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities.

“The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities. It will also enhance ‘Ease of Living.’ Glad to have flagged off this train from Bengaluru,” Modi tweeted with pictures.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train, which is operated by Karnataka’s Muzrai Department, under the Bharat Gaurav train policy of Railways.

“It will fulfill the dream of numerous travellers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra,” according to the South Western Railway. The train offers an eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims.

“I would like to compliment Karnataka for being the first state to take up the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train. This train makes brings Kashi and Karnataka closer. Pilgrims and tourists will be able to visit Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj with ease,” Modi said.

The Government of Karnataka gives cash assistance of ₹5,000 to the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims. This train covers holy places including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday morning. He paid floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanaka Dasa and Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha.

After paying tributes to Kanaka Dasa, the PM tweeted: “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Kanaka Dasa Jayanti, I paid homage to Sri Kanaka Dasa in Bengaluru. We will always be grateful to him for showing us the path of Bhakti, enriching Kannada literature and giving us a message of social unity.”

Later, PM Modi inaugurated Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport (Kempegowda International Airport).