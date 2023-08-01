PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune

Pawar was present at the event organised to confer the Lokmanya Tilak Award upon Modi, acknowledging his leadership and his efforts in instilling a sense of patriotism among citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar shared the stage at the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony in Pune, on Thursday (Aug 1) where the PM was conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

Advertisement

Pawar attended the event held to confer Modi with the Lokmanya Tilak Award in recognition of his supreme leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens.

Speaking at the Lokmanya Tilak National Award Ceremony in Pune. https://t.co/DOk5yilFkg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2023

Pawar did not entertain requests from members of the opposition INDIA alliance to not share stage with Modi.

The INDIA alliance members felt this won’t be good optics for the opposition at a time when a united front is being put up against the BJP.

Pawar did not meet some MPs who wanted to dissuade him from gracing the occasion.

Also Read: Sharad Pawar invited to confer Lokmanya Tilak award on Modi; Oppn raises objection

The award was constituted in 1983 to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak and is presented every year on August 1, Tilak’s death anniversary.

Some social organisations and members of various political parties staged a joint protest against Modi during the visit. Prominent social activist Baba Adhav led the protest where the participants waved black flags.

The alliance members held the protest at Mandai, around 300 metres from the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple where Modi performed pooja soon after reaching Pune.

Leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and members of various social outfits took part in the protest.

(With agency inputs)