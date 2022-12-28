PM Modi arrives at Ahmedabad hospital to meet his mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad to visit his mother after her health condition had deteriorated on Monday (December 26) night. The hospital said Heeraben's condition is stable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s mother Heeraben Modi (100) was on Wednesday (December 28) admitted to a hospital here following health issues.

The U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalised, said her condition is stable. The hospital has not shared any other information.

Security around the hospital has been beefed up amid reports that PM Modi will be reaching there to meet his ailing mother.

Meanwhile, PM Modi reached Ahmedabad to visit his mother after her health condition had deteriorated on Monday (December 26) night.

PM Modi, who shares a close bond with his mother, a bond which he has spoken of often, visited her recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the recently held Assembly polls. Pictures of PM Modi chatting and having tea with Heeraben Modi had popped up on social media. Heeraben Modi lives with Modi’s brother Pankaj Modi.

The PM has also written an emotional blog titled ‘Mother’ when his mother entered her centenary year in June this year.

Acorrding to reports, Heeraben hails from Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat. He husband Damodardas Mulchand Modi is said to have been a teaseller. Her five sons are Soma, Pankaj, Amrit, Prahlad and Narendra. She has a daughter, too, called Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi. The family mostly chooses to be out of the limelight, except when the PM visits them.

The news of Hiraben Modi’s hospitalisation comes in the wake of PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and other family members being injured in a car accident at Mysuru in Karnataka.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meanwhile tweeted consoling his key rival PM Modi during “this difficult time”. “The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, you have my love and support in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon,” Gandhi tweeted.