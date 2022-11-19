PM inaugurates Arunachal’s first greenfield airport

The airport located at Hollongi, near the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, will link the border state with other Indian cities through commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal Pradesh through helicopter services

Amidst chanting of incantations by tribal priests, the spanking new Donyi Polo airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 19).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport, Donyi Polo Airport, in Itanagar. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/JN75hcpCpa — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

The airport located at Hollongi, near the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, will link the border state with other Indian cities through commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal Pradesh through helicopter services.

Officials estimate that it will service some 20 lakh people in the region and will help boost connectivity, trade and tourism.

Donyi Polo airport is the 4th operational airport of Arunachal Pradesh. For 7 decades, after independence northeast region only had 9 airports. However, our govt made 7 new airports in just 8 years. – PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/DPCetI7LbU — BJP (@BJP4India) November 19, 2022

The airports foundation stone was laid by Modi in February 2019.

