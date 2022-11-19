PM inaugurates Arunachal’s first greenfield airport

The airport located at Hollongi, near the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, will link the border state with other Indian cities through commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal Pradesh through helicopter services

The Federal
0
COMMENTS
Donyi Polo airport
Officials estimate that the Donyi Polo airport will service some 20 lakh people in the region and will help boost connectivity, trade and tourism | Pic: Twitter

Amidst chanting of incantations by tribal priests, the spanking new Donyi Polo airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 19).

The airport located at Hollongi, near the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, will link the border state with other Indian cities through commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal Pradesh through helicopter services.

Also Watch: Modi inaugurates Terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru

Advertisement

Officials estimate that it will service some 20 lakh people in the region and will help boost connectivity, trade and tourism.

The airports foundation stone was laid by Modi in February 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

CATCH US ON: