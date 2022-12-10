‘PM hurt by tweet, not by death of 135 people’, Gokhale takes a jibe at BJP

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale said he was given no notice for five days after an FIR was filed against him in Ahmedabad

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who was arrested twice in three days over an alleged “fake tweet” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday claimed that he was arrested on orders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He directly targeted the PM, saying he was “hurt” by a tweet but not the deaths in the accident. “Modi is hurt by a tweet. Not by deaths of 135 innocent people,” he said in a tweet today.

Also read: Democracy in shambles: TMC’s Abhishek on Saket Gokhale’s re-arrest after bail in Gujarat

“I was arrested on orders of BJP, got bail, re-arrested, & got bail again – all in a span of 4 days. I’m grateful to the Hon’ble judiciary for upholding my liberty,” he added.

Advertisement

I was arrested on orders of BJP, got bail, re-arrested, & got bail again – all in a span of 4 days. I’m grateful to the Hon’ble judiciary for upholding my liberty. BJP is hilariously mistaken if they thought this would break me. I’m only going to come at them harder. 😊 (1/8) — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 10, 2022

Taking on BJP

Gokhale managed to get bail once again after he was re-arrested after his bail in the first case, NDTV reported. Calling the Election Commission as “BJP ally,” he said the second complaint against him was filed by the poll body.

On Thursday, hours after he secured bail from a metropolitan court, Gujarat police re-arrested Gokhale in a case related to his tweet about the bridge collapse in the state’s Morbi town.

“BJP is hilariously mistaken if they thought this would break me. I’m only going to come at them harder,” he said.

Gokhale said he was given no notice for five days after an FIR was filed against him in Ahmedabad. “The police told me that the IB (Intelligence Bureau) was tracking me & told CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) to intercept me at Jaipur airport,” he said.

Who made the tweet?

Referring to the tweet that got him in trouble, he asserted a “frivolous case” was filed for sharing a tweet “made by someone else”.

“Funnily the police have no clue who that person is,” he added.

Also read: Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat

He brought up the Morbi bridge collapse again, saying the owners of Oreva company who built the faulty bridge haven’t even been named in an FIR, let alone arrested. “The aim was to find a way to target me, throw me into jail, and keep me there. This is the Modi & Shah textbook perfected in UP & Gujarat,” he said.