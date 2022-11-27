PM focuses on G20 presidency in Mann Ki Baat, lauds Telangana weaver

Assuming the G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India and the country must use it by focusing on global good, says Modi; points out India’s leap into space technology and youth creativity

The 95th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat was largely dedicated to the G20 summit to be held in India next year. While addressing the audience on Sunday, he took time to appreciate the efforts of a weaver from Telangana who gifted him a self-woven logo of the G20 summit.

“A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, Veldi Hariprasad Garu, has sent me a self-woven logo of G20. I was surprised to see this amazing gift. He has such mastery over his skills that it attracts everyone. He also sent me a letter. He says that hosting the G20 summit next year is a matter of immense pride for India. To celebrate this achievement, he made this logo. He inherited this talent from his father,” the PM said.

He said he had the privilege of launching the website of India’s presidency and the G20 logo, which was chosen through a public contest. “Many people like Hariprasad Garu have sent me letters saying that their hearts swelled with pride at the country hosting such a big summit. They have highly appreciated India’s proactive efforts with G20,” PM Modi added.

“Huge responsibility and opportunity”

Modi said India’s presidency of the G20 summit shows India’s growing importance on a global stage. “Leading a group of nations that account for 85% of trade is a huge responsibility and opportunity,” he said.

Assuming the G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India and the country must use it by focusing on global good, Modi said. India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

“G20 presidency is an opportunity for us. We must focus on global good. Be it peace, unity, sensitivity towards the environment, or sustainable development, India has the solution to challenges related to these things. Our theme is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’” he said. He added that the theme is a “practical way of life” and urged people, including academic institutions, to raise awareness about the G20 summit.

“Spiritual experience”

While starting the programme, Modi said the sharing of first-hand experience of the people during Mann Ki Baat was like a “spiritual experience” for him.

Besides discussing the G20 summit, he noted the launch of the Vikram-S rocket into space, marking India’s leap into space technology. Adding that India was sharing its achievements with its neighbours, Modi said venturing into space technology was making India self-reliant.

He lauded the youth’s use of technology, coupled with innovation, pointing out the use of drones to deliver apples in Himachal Pradesh.

Music and medicine

Moving on to things cultural, the PM said India has a rich heritage of music and dance. He played a video snippet of hymns sung by Mahatma Gandhi and urged people to preserve and continue their heritage of traditional knowledge.

He said Indian musical instruments, including electrical ones, have registered a three-and-a-half-fold rise in exports, including to advanced countries such as the US, the UK, Japan, Germany, and France. He also talked about bhangra music and Rabindra Sangeet.

The PM also mentioned medical challenges despite a lot of progress in science and technology in the field. He dwelt on muscular dystrophy and the services of Manav Mandir, an organisation run by the public.

(With agency inputs)