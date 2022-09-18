PFI case: NIA raids multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The NIA raids were conducted at the premises of suspects in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad of Telangana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday (September 18) conducted searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a major crackdown on some members of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

In August, NIA registered a case in Hyderabad against 27 people for conspiring to “wage war against the Government of India”.

The raids were conducted at the premises of suspects in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad of Telangana, according to reports.

The NIA officials seized “incriminating materials”, including digital devices and documents during the raids, and detained four people for questioning. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Abdul Khader, whose house in Nizamabad was allegedly used by the members of the PFI for carrying out “anti-national activities”, and 26 other people, officials said, an NDTV report said.

“In pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, they recruited the members of Popular Front of India (PFI), organised camps for imparting training for committing terrorist acts. They formed an unlawful assembly and promoted enmity between different groups on the basis of religion and were involved in activities disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” the FIR states.

“On searching the house, one Flexi with the name of Popular Front of India (PFI), bamboo sticks, whiteboard, non-chaks, one podium, note-books, handbooks and other materials were seized by Telangana Police. This amounts to a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India.”

Earlier this month, NIA conducted raids in multiple states in connection with the PFI conspiracy case of Patna and seized “incriminating” materials.

The searches were carried out at 20 locations linked with the accused and suspects in Nalanda, Katihar, Arariya, Madhubani, Patna, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Saran districts of Bihar, the NIA spokesperson said.

NIA also conducted searches in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu and South Kannada district in Karnataka in the case pertaining to the involvement of PFI in “anti-national activities”.

“During the searches conducted today at the premises of accused and suspects, incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, have been seized,” the spokesperson said.

(With Agency inputs)