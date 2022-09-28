PFI ban: Security tightened in Delhi, Kerala; what Owaisi, Yogi, Bommai say

The Union government on Wednesday (September 28), banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS

Security has been tightened in Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka and Kerala after the Union government on Wednesday (September 28), banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having “links” with global terror groups like ISIS.

For security reasons, police personnel have been deployed outside the Popular Front of India (PFI) office building at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

In Karnataka, the state police is keeping a strict vigil and is gathering information to take action against those who oppose the ban, said the state DGP.

Also Read: Karnataka police chief warns strict action against PFI ban-related protests

Advertisement

“If anyone protests against the government decision on the ban and in favour of the banned organisation, they will have to face the consequences, because they too can be considered legally as part of the banned outfit,” the DGP said.

In Kerala, police force is deployed in areas where PFI has a strong presence. According to state police officials, action will be taken to seal off the PFI offices and buildings in the state. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet with the DGP and other senior police officials.

The CRPF has been deployed in Aluva, a PFI stronghold in Kerala, to provide security to RSS leaders and offices in the area after receiving an input that the PFI had planned to attack RSS leaders in the area.

Authorities in Mumbai have removed PFI hoardings from the organization’s Navi Mumbai office. There is tight police security on and near the premises.

Maharashtra | #PFI hoarding at its Navi Mumbai office removed by authorities amid tightened police security. Central govt today banned #PFI for 5 years. pic.twitter.com/dbhP1TIoCd — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

SDPI condemns PFI ban

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has strongly condemned the ban on PFI, saying it is part of the “undeclared emergency” clamped by the BJP-led Union government in the country. It said the ban on PFI and allied organisations was a “challenge” against Indian democracy and the rights guaranteed to the people of the country by its Constitution.

Also Read: Ban on PFI cannot be supported: Owaisi

In a statement, SDPI national president M K Faizy said the Centre was trying to intimidate those who voice out against the BJP’s “anti-people” policies with raids and arrest, he alleged in a statement.

Ban on PFI cannot be supported: AIMIM chief Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said though he always opposed the Popular Front of India’s approach, the ban on the radical outfit cannot be supported. “While I have always opposed PFI’s approach and supported democratic approach, this ban on PFI cannot be supported,” Owaisi said in a series of tweets.

While I have always opposed PFI's approach and supported democratic approach, this ban on PFI cannot be supported 1/2

https://t.co/0FJBAYH5Ig — AIMIM (@aimim_national) September 28, 2022

“A draconian ban of this kind is dangerous as it is a ban on any Muslim who wishes to speak his mind. The way India’s electoral autarky is approaching fascism, every Muslim youth will now be arrested with a PFI pamphlet under India’s black law, UAPA,” he tweeted.

RSS must be banned first: Lalu Prasad

RJD president Lalu Prasad called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh a “Hindu extremist organisation” that deserved to be banned. Prasad made the remark while replying to queries from journalists about the Union Home Ministry’s ban on Popular Front of India and several of its associates under a stringent anti-terror law.

“They keep raising the bogey of PFI. It is the RSS which is all about Hindu extremism (kattarpanth), which deserves to be banned first, he said.

Congress, IUML welcome PFI ban, say RSS too should be outlawed

The opposition Congress in Kerala and its coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), welcomed the Centre’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities, but said that the RSS should also be similarly outlawed.

Also Read: Action against communal forces: RSS should be banned first, says CPI(M)

Strongly condemning the activities of the PFI, senior IUML leader M K Muneer said the radical outfit had misinterpreted the Quran and persuaded the community members to adopt the path of violence. The PFI not only tried to mislead the young generation but also tried to create division and hatred in the society, he said in Kozhikode.

Sharing similar views, senior Congress leader and former state home minister Ramesh Chennithala said the Centre’s decision to ban PFI was a “good thing”. “RSS should also be banned like this. In Kerala, both majority communalism and minority communalism should be equally opposed. Both the outfits have flared up communal hatred and thus tried to create division in the society,” he said.

Message to anti-nationals, says Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the Union government’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities, and said the move sends a message to all “anti-national groups” that they will not survive in the country.

He said all that is necessary would be done to stop PFI’s activities in the state. “For a long time, it has been demanded by the people of this country, by all political parties including the opposition CPI, CPI(M) and the Congress.”

Also Read: PFI ban a message to anti-national groups that they will not survive in India: Ktaka CM

Bommai said PFI members had their command outside the country and some of their important office-bearers had even gone across the border for training. The PFI was involved in all sorts of anti-social activities and the time had come to ban this organization.

Another huge step & strong decision of Home Minister @AmitShah Ji led by Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji. PFI (Popular Front of India) & its associates/affiliates/fronts declared unlawful with immediate effect for 5 years. Our govt. is committed to maintain law & order at all times. pic.twitter.com/t1a0uRJFdZ — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 28, 2022

It’s new India, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also welcomed the ban on PFI, saying in “new India”, those posing a threat to the country’s national unity and integrity are not acceptable. In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, “The ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliated organisations indulging in anti-national activities is commendable and welcome.”

“This is new India where terrorists, criminals and individuals who pose a threat to the unity and integrity of the nation and the security are not acceptable,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)