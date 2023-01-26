‘Pathaan’ release: 4 held in Indore for ‘anti-Prophet’ slogans; 9 detained in Faridabad

The arrests were made in Indore after people in the Muslim community complained about objectionable slogans being raised against Prophet Mohammed; in Faridabad, Bajrang Dal activists barged into a theatre screening Pathaan and raised slogans, scaring the viewers away

Four people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Wednesday after members of the Muslim community complained that objectionable slogans against Prophet Mohammed were raised during a protest by right-wing activists against Pathaan movie near a cinema hall in the city.

In a separate development, the police registered a case against unidentified persons after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleged that a provocative slogan – “sar tan se juda” (beheading) – was raised during a protest by “jihadi elements” in the city, an official said.

In Haryana’s Faridabad, nine Bajrang Dal activists were detained the same day for allegedly barging into a theatre and disruption the screening of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

Slogans against prophet raised, allege complainants

According to reports, a few right-wing organisations held protests against the movie in parts of Madhya Pradesh on the day of its release on Wednesday over certain scenes, forcing some theatres in Indore and Bhopal to cancel the morning shows. Some members of the Muslim community alleged that objectionable slogans against the Prophet were raised during an “anti-Pathaan” protest by right-wing activists in the premises of city-based Kastur Talkies in Indore. Based on their complaint, an FIR was registered and four persons were later arrested in connection with this case, a police spokesperson said.

The VHP on Wednesday night claimed that protesters raised provocative “sar tan se juda” slogan during a protest in the city’s Badwali Chowki area. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal made this allegation while sharing the purported video of this sloganeering on Twitter. He tagged state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra in the tweet and wrote, “They (Chouhan and Mishra) possibly don’t know that sar tan se juda gang has become active in Indore today.” He accused “jihadi” elements of being part of this protest.

A local VHP delegation met City Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra on Wednesday night and submitted a memorandum against this slogan allegedly raised in the Barwali Chowki area. Mishra said a case under section 505 and other relevant provisions of India Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sadar Bazar police station for alleged objectionable sloganeering in Barwali Chowki area. Appropriate action will be taken against the accused in this case after identifying them, he said.

A police spokesperson said that four people have been arrested in the Kastur Cinema slogan case. Members of the Muslim community protested in large numbers in Chandan Nagar, Chhatripura and other minority-dominated areas along with Badwali Chowki. The protesters objected to the objectionable slogans against Prophet Mohammed raised during the Kastur Talkies protest. Mishra said that based on the purported video of sloganeering in Kastur Talkies premises, a case was registered under IPC sections 505 and 295-A at Chhatripura Police Station. “We will get the authenticity of the videos produced by members of Hindu as well as the Muslim communities verified and also conduct a detailed investigation into their allegations,” the police commissioner said. The protest against Pathaan at Kastur Talkies premises was held on the call given by Bajrang Dal.

Bajrang Dal activists barge into Faridabad theatre

Police said the Faridabad incident happened at around 3.30 pm after members of Bajrang Dal gathered in Faridabad Sector 35 and marched towards Crown Interiorz mall, where the film was being screened. They then entered the cinema hall and raised slogans for boycotting the film. Several movie-goers left the theatre, and police reached the spot.

A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC, including trespassing, following a complaint by Innox Cinema manager. “Nine people have been detained while CCTV footage is being scanned and the other accused will be nabbed soon,” police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

(With inputs from agencies)