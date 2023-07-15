Pack your talc, spices in check-in bags; they’re now banned from flight hand luggage

The ministry of civil aviation earlier this year prohibited powdery substances such as talc and spices from hand luggage besides sharp objects, perfumes, lighters, aerosols, and gels

Did you know that the humble talcum powder is now banned from your hand luggage on flights? So are spices, for that matter. The rule came into force earlier this year but many passengers are unaware of it, reportedly leading to frequent tiffs with airport personnel and even missed flights.

So far, sharp objects, perfumes, lighters, aerosols, and gels were not allowed in hand luggage, among other things. However, the ministry of civil aviation earlier this year prohibited powdery substances such as talc and spices from hand luggage as well. However, the new rule is not widely known.

The Times of India reported on Saturday (July 15) that flyers get into heated arguments with the security staff or airline ground staff when told to remove talcum powder from their cabin baggage, and some have even missed their flights after protracted arguments.

Some passengers have even been caught by the airline ground staff at the ladder-point security check. That reportedly happened to an elderly couple at Bengaluru airport recently. While the pre-departure security screening by the CISF missed the small container of talc in the elderly women’s hand luggage, ground staff detected it during the ladder-point security check, TOI reported.

It reportedly led to high drama at Kempegowda International Airport, with the woman reportedly threatening to sue the airline and the ground staff over the talc, but she ultimately complied with the rules and left for Muscat without the container.

So, the next time you fly, do remember to pack your precious talc and spices in the check-in baggage to avoid a nasty run-in with the airport staff or leaving those behind in their hands.

