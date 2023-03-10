OYO founder’s father dies after falling from high rise building in Gurgaon

According to reports, the deceased fell from the building's 20th floor. The city police is reportedly investigating the case and is expected to issue a statement

Ramesh Agarwal, the father of OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, died on Friday (March 10) after falling from a high-rise building in Haryana’s Gurgaon.

According to reports, the deceased fell from the building’s 20th floor. The city police is reportedly investigating the case and is expected to issue a statement.

Ramesh Agarwal was reportedly living in an apartment in the high-rise along with his wife.

Ritesh’s statement

A spokesperson of OYO confirmed the demise. Ritesh Agarwal also issued a statement.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day,” he said.

“His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief,” the statement added.

Three days after marriage

The tragic incident comes three days after Ritesh got married to Geetansha Sood, the director of Farmation Ventures in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by several leading figures like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Softbank chairman Masayoshi Son and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, among others.