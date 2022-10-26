Owaisi says wants to see woman in hijab as PM; BJP hits back

AIMIM chief said the BJP wants to end secularism and is against giving equal opportunity to all in the country

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that he wishes to see a woman wearing a hijab as India’s prime minister. Speaking to the media in Karnataka’s Bijapur, he said the BJP wants to finish secularism and is against equal opportunity for all in the country.

Owaisi was in Bijapur to campaign for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. The AIMIM is contesting in four wards in the upcoming elections to be held on October 28.

Also read: Muslims use condoms the most, numbers falling: Owaisi’s swipe at Bhagwat

#WATCH | I wish to see a woman with hijab as the Prime Minister of India: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (25.10) (Video source: AIMIM) pic.twitter.com/bMpk5EUaTL — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

Advertisement

Owaisi criticises BJP

“The BJP think they face danger from halal meat, Muslims’ caps, and their beards. They have problems with our food habits. The party is against Muslim identity,” the AIMIM chief said.

” The BJP’s real agenda is to end India’s diversity and Muslim identity,” he added.

While making the hijab remark, Owaisi cited the split verdict in the Supreme Court over hijab ban in educational institutions.

Also read: PFI ban: Security tightened in Delhi, Kerala; what Owaisi, Yogi, Bommai say

BJP hits back

Owaisi’s statement was criticised by the BJP. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at Owaisi and asked when the AIMIM would have a hijab-clad woman as its party chief.

Owaisi ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that? pic.twitter.com/MdG4v0sky6 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 26, 2022

“Owaisi ji hopes that a hijab-wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well, Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab-wearing girl get to become the President of AIMIM. Let us start with that?” he said.