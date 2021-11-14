Over 20 lakh students gear up to give the new pattern CBSE Board exam from Nov 16

Examination for the first term of Class 12 will begin from November 16, while for Class 10 it will start on November 17.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Board examinations on a new pattern in which over 20 lakh students will appear.

ANI reported that examination for the first term of Class 12 will begin from November 16, while for Class 10 it will start on November 17. The second term is expected to be held in March-April next year.

According to the CBSE, students will be given 20 minute-reading time instead of 15 minutes in the new pattern. There will be multiple choice questions and the student will be given 90 minutes to answer them. Since every answer sheet will be scanned, no question can be left unanswered.

Renowned educationist PS Kandpal reportedly pointed out that many examinations have been conducted on a similar pattern.

Students are curious and eager about the new pattern.

Said one Class 10 student quoted in the ANI report: “It is nice that the examination is being held in two terms due to which the syllabus has also been divided, thus reducing stress. There is also curiosity about the new examination pattern.”

Class 12 student Umang Agarwal was quoted as saying: “There are many dilemmas as it is a new pattern of examination,” while another, Sanchita Dikshit, said: “All have been told about the examination pattern, including the right way to answer a question. Am just waiting to appear in the exam with the new pattern.”

According to the CBSE, for Class 10 students, internal assessment marks have been divided into two parts of 10 each. For Class 12, they have been divided into 15 marks each. The students have also been given an option to appear at the exam centre of their choice. Also, COVID-appropriate behaviour will have to be followed and only 350 students will be allowed at one centre while a distance of six feet will be maintained between them.

For Class 12 students, the first examination will be of Sociology and the last would be Home Science.

