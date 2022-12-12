Opposition working towards alternative to BJP govt before 2024: Akhilesh

Says Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, and KCR are working towards an alternative because “inflation is at its peak, unemployment is rising, and people’s rights are being snatched away”

Opposition leaders are working continuously on an “exercise” to form an “alternative” to the present central government before 2024, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Monday.

“It is the need of the hour, as inflation is at its peak, unemployment is increasing, and the rights given to all Indians by Baba Saheb Ambedkar are being snatched away,” Yadav told reporters in Delhi.

“A continuous exercise is underway to form an alternative for 2024. Nitishji (Kumar), Mamataji (Banerjee), and KCR sahab are working for it. An alternative is needed with inflation at its peak,” Yadav added.

“People of UP betrayed”

His wife Dimple Yadav, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, took oath as a member of the House on Monday.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh have been betrayed. Uttar Pradesh should have been on the road to prosperity and development. But where is it now?” said the former chief minister.

“After five years, you realised you need to call investors? What did you do for the past five years?” Yadav alleged.

The BJP is in power at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, and the general elections are slated for 2024.

(With agency inputs)