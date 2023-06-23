Opposition meeting “war cry” against “fascist” regime: TN CM Stalin

Stalin took to Twitter to express his delight over meeting BIhar CM Nitish Kumar, the deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who received him at the airport, and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called the Opposition meeting hosted by his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, in Patna as a “war cry” against a “fascist and autocratic regime.”

The DMK chief has been in Patna since Thursday (June 22) night.

Also read: Live | We will defeat BJP together: Rahul Gandhi at Patna Opposition meet

Stalin took to Twitter to express his delight over meeting Kumar, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who received him at the airport, and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Stalin prefixed the names of the Bihar leaders with the Tamil honorific “Thiru” in a show of endearment, while expressing his elation over being “in the land that has given us…Buddha, Karpoori Thakur and BP Mandal”.

“No surprises that the war cry of a united Opposition is from here, the land of social justice, to end this fascist, autocratic regime and allow the rebirth of a secular, democratic India”, added Stalin, who also used the hashtag #UnitingIndia2024.

Top leaders of Opposition parties are meeting in Patna to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of JD(U) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of RJD at the former’s Aney Marg residence.

The meeting is being seen as a starting point for the Opposition parties to come together to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)