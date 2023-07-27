Oppn turns up in black as mark of protest over Manipur; Houses adjourned

Opposition MPs have pointed out that ideally the no-confidence motion should be discussed before any other business is taken up

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday (July 27) and Rajya Sabha proceedings to 12 noon and then to 2 pm as Opposition parties continued to protest on the Manipur issue.

Advertisement

Members from various Opposition parties, dressed in black as a mark of protest, protested in the Parliament complex after the adjournment. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out that the Prime Minister can visit poll-bound Rajasthan to announce sops but refuses to make a statement in Parliament on the Manipur situation.

Earlier, the Opposition sought to raise the issue as soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day. Some members shouted slogans and displayed placards in the Well of the House.

Speaker Om Birla reminded them that it was not appropriate to do so, saying it was against the decorum of the House. “We have been elected and sent here by people to discuss their issues,” he said and urged the members to have good discussions.

Also read: RS Chairman Dhankhar meets MPs of various parties for smooth running of House

“The whole country is watching and there is a good tradition in the House,” Birla said, adding that he would allot some time to discuss the issues. However, Opposition members continued with their protests.

Amid the din, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings in less than seven minutes till 2 pm while one question was taken up during the Question Hour.

#WATCH | NDA MPs chant "Modi, Modi" in Rajya Sabha as EAM Dr S Jaishankar makes a statement on the latest developments in India's Foreign Policy. To counter this, INDIA alliance MPs chant "INDIA, INDIA." pic.twitter.com/REJgfm50h2 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

In Upper House

In Rajya Sabha, as external affairs minister S Jaishankar made a statement on the “Latest developments in India’s foreign policy”, outlining details of the PM’s many recent foreign visits, Opposition MPs shouted slogans of “Pradhan Mantri Manipur Jao” (PM, go to Manipur), “Manipur Wants Justice, India wants justice”, and “Pradhan Mantri Sharm Karo (PM have some shame)”.

The Treasury Benches countered with “Modi, Modi” slogans, prompting the Opposition to retort with “INDIA, INDIA” slogans.

Amid the ruckus, RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hailed Jaishankar’s statement, urging the members to reflect on the achievements listed by the minister.

On the other hand, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal taunted the Opposition for wearing black to Parliament, saying “these people in black can’t understand the growing prestige of India in the world. What are they hiding under this black — are they hiding black money? Their yesterday, today, and tomorrow are all black.”

As the sloganeering between the Treasury and Opposition intensified, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

Opposition in black

In the morning, MPs belonging to the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue, met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to finalise their strategy in both Houses of Parliament.

The opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament every day over the issue.

Sources told PTI in the morning that the Opposition leaders would not allow any business to be taken up in Lok Sabha after a no-confidence motion against the government was admitted by Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday (July 26).

Also read: Delhi services control Bill may clear Rajya Sabha easily, courtesy YSRCP

The opposition MPs have pointed out that ideally the no-confidence motion should be discussed before any other business is taken up. Birla has said a date for a discussion on the motion will be decided after consulting the leaders of all parties.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20, Parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted amid protests by Opposition parties on the Manipur violence.

(With agency inputs)