Oppn in quarantine, says Nadda; Cong lists out 7 BJP ‘blunders’ in 7 years

BJP chief J P Nadda said Opposition parties are visible only in virtual meetings, while BJP is doing COVID-relief work. After seven years, Congress said it was time to ask why country was suffering

On the seventh anniversary of the Modi-led government at the Centre, the BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday took a potshot at Opposition parties. He said that they have all gone into quarantine while his party workers and leaders were busy carrying out COVID-relief work.

Addressing party workers virtually on the occasion of having completed seven years in power, the BJP chief said to mark this milestone all party MPs, ministers and MLAs will serve people in at least two villages observing COVID-19 protocols and lockdown guidelines, reported PTI.

According to Nadda, it is the BJP workers who stand with the people during the pandemic unlike the Opposition leaders visible only in virtual press conferences. Further, Nadda pointed out that party workers in one lakh villages and hamlets were serving the needy to mark the occasion. The seventh anniversary will be observed by the BJP workers as “Sewa Diwas”, he added.

Advertisement

Also read: PM salutes COVID warriors, courage of cyclone states in Mann Ki Baat

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP has decided not to celebrate its seventh year in power at the Centre, but instead they had decided to organise relief works across the country. Nadda went on to attack Opposition parties for talking about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines now when they had raised doubts about it in the first place.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Sunday did not spare the Modi dispensation as it marked its seventh anniversary. The party alleged that the BJP-led government is “harmful for the country” as it has failed on every front and betrayed peoples’ trust. The party released a list of seven “blunders” the government has committed, which included a declining economy, rising unemployment and inflation, and COVID-19 mismanagement.

Also read: BJP’s ‘One India’ vision is an obstacle for its success in state polls

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the last seven years have been a story of unprecedented devastation and abdication of responsibility. According to Surjewala, this government has betrayed the faith of people of India, who had showered love and affection on them and in return the people were abandoned.

“This is a deception of the worst kind heaped upon 140 crore Indians by a government they elected based on innumerable promises,” he said. And added that after seven years, the time has come to do stock taking and ask why the country is suffering.