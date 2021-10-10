Only two types of people are safe in India, Priyanka tells Kisan Nyay Rally

'In this country, the prime minister, his council of ministers, people from his party and their billionaire friends are safe.'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday kicked off her party’s Kisan Nyay Rally in PM Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency with a scathing attack on the BJP, saying only the ruling party leaders and their “billionaire friends” were safe in the country.

Her attack comes days after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in the state, in which Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish allegedly ran over his SUV on protesting farmers resulting in the death of eight persons. Ashish has since been arrested.

Addressing the crowds, Priyanka said that when she speaks to people, they tell her that there are no jobs and income. “Farmers, Dalits and women are feeling harassed. People may belong to any caste and religion, they are not safe,” the Congress leader said, adding: “In this country, the prime minister, his council of ministers, people from his party and their billionaire friends are safe. Understand this properly. The country is getting damaged”.

She further said that “Modiji bought two aircraft for himself for Rs 16,000 crore last year. He sold the entire Air India of this country for just Rs 18,000 crores to this billionaire friends.”

Priyanka, who is leading the Congress’ campaign in UP where her party has been out of power for three decades and which is set for the polls early next year, told the people: “Just ask yourself: have the promises that were made to you been fulfilled? Has development come to your doorstep? If not, you can stand with me and say it is the time to bring change now.”

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’, who has been monitoring preparations for the Kisan Nyay Rally, earlier told The Federal that while Priyanka will highlight the “BJP’s brutalities on farmers”, she will also unveil her party’s agenda for alleviating problems being faced by the peasantry, unemployed youth, women and homemakers, as well as Dalit and backward caste communities.

Priyanka on Sunday went on to attack Modi, saying: “Farmers are protesting for over 300 days, during which time more than 600 of them have died. They’re protesting because they know that their income, land and crops will go to the billionaire friends of this government. PM Modi can tour the whole world but can’t meet farmers to address their issues.”

She further told the gathering that “PM Modi has called the protesting farmers ‘andolanjivi’ and terrorists. Yogiji called them hooligans and even tried to threaten them. The same minister (Ajay Mishra) had said he would make the protesting farmers fall in line within two minutes”.

