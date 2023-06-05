On World Environment Day, Congress attacks Modi government for diluting laws

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh said there was a "gigantic gap" between the Modi government’s global talk and local walk

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked the Modi government on the World Environment Day on Monday (June 5), alleging that it had radically diluted environment and forest laws and was planning “more assaults”.

The former environment minister said there was a “gigantic gap” between the Modi government’s global talk and local walk.

“Today is World Environment Day and undoubtedly (the) self-styled Paryavaran Premi will give his ‘gyaan’. However, the reality is that he is pushing for a radical loosening of environment and forest laws and regulations,” Ramesh tweeted.

“Environmental approvals have been hugely liberalised. The Standing Committee I chair was deliberately bypassed to bulldoze far-reaching amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980,” he said.

Forest Act

“The Forest Rights Act, 2006 has been rendered toothless affecting tribal communities. The National Green Tribunal has been emasculated. Elephant trade has been opened up,” he said.

More assaults on regulations are in the pipeline while environmental activism has been intimidated, the Congress leader alleged.

“There is a gigantic gap between the global talk and local walk,” he said.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, the World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach.

