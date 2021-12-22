Omicron surge: Maharashtra to consider shutting schools again

Maharashtra has, till now, detected at least 65 cases of the Omicron variant.

In case of a surge in Omicron cases, schools in Maharashtra might be ordered shut again, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday. Her statement comes just weeks after schools reopened in the state from December 1 and in Mumbai from December 15.

Gaikwad told ANI: “If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation.”

While offline classes remain optional, they are being run in shifts of three to four hours and students are being called in groups, as a precaution to avoid surge in coronavirus cases. Attendance for younger classes remained low in the past few weeks.

The Maharashtra government had decided to reopen schools after a survey conducted by the school education department stated that more than 70 per cent parents wanted schools to be reopened.

Gaikwad had then said that school authorities will ensure that only 15 to 20 students are accommodated in a classroom.

Maharashtra has, till now, detected at least 65 cases of the Omicron variant, 11 of which were confirmed on Tuesday. Of the fresh infections, four were found at the Mumbai airport during surveillance screening. The city has the highest number of Omicron cases in the state, at 30.