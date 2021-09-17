Ola sells electric-scooters worth Rs 1,100 crore in just 2 days

The reservation window is still open and the next sale happens on November 1, days before Diwali

Ola Electric’s much-awaited scooter has hit the roads with the company revealing it made over Rs 1100 crore in sales of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters in just two days.

Electric scooter enthusiasts can still book their Ola vehicle online. The next sale is expected on November 1, said the company on Friday (September 17). People who have already reserved the vehicle but did not purchase in the window that ended on September 16 will also be able to purchase on November 1.

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted: “India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters/sec at peak & sold scooters worth 600Cr+ in a day!” Aggarwal also claimed that their day 1 sale of Rs 600 crore is “one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history”.

“While day 1 of purchase was quite unprecedented for us and the auto industry, day 2 simply continued from where day 1 left off! The excitement and enthusiasm customers showed for our products remained high throughout,” Aggarwal said further.

Aggarwal thanked Indian buyers for their “love and trust” in Brand Ola.