Ola Electric e-scooters zoom off on Day 1, sales shoot to ₹600 crore

Ola Electric has said it has sold e-scooters worth ₹600 crore in just a single day. The e-scooters, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, went on sale on Wednesday for those who had booked in advance.

Ola Electric announced on Twitter that it has managed to sell four scooters every second of the first 24 hours. The CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal, tweeted that the value of the scooters sold was more than what the entire two-wheeler industry sells in a day.

“India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters/sec at peak & sold scooters worth 600Cr+ in a day!” Aggarwal tweeted.

Presently, the people who had booked the scooter by paying ₹499, can pay ₹20,000 as down payment now, irrespective of the variant, and pay the remaining amount when the billing will be completed. Customers can pay the entire amount during invoicing or can choose to pay the remaining amount in EMIs.

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro will come with a three-year warranty for their battery packs. Ola S1 has a 2.98 kWh lithium-ion battery, while the Ola S1 Pro has a 3.97 kWh lithium-ion battery, the biggest battery ever on any electric two-wheeler in India. The warranty on the Ola S1 scooter itself is three years or 40,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

Ola is also setting up a fast-charging network Hypercharger, across India, using which the customers can charge bikes for a distance of 75 km in just 15 minutes. At the time of the launch of S1 and S1 Pro, Ola Electric would have fixed charging stations (including slow- and fast-charging points) in 100 cities across India, which will eventually cover more than 400 cities.