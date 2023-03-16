ODOP initiative: Lack of awareness is key hurdle, says Piyush Goyal

Finalisation of product list from states took time; beneficiaries were also ignorant about scheme features

Lack of awareness appears to be the primary hurdle in the effective implementation of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, according to a reply by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to a question posed in the Lok Sabha.

The Centre’s ODOP initiative, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” vision, was implemented in all states and Union Territories to realise “the true potential of a district”, which would fuel economic growth, generate employment, and foster rural entrepreneurship, according to an earlier release by the ministry.

Replying to a question by Congress MP Vincent H Pala and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday (March 15), Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said finalisation of the product list from the state governments is a challenge, thanks to a lack of awareness. However, all states and UTs have now sent the official list following multiple communications from the Centre and regular meetings to educate them about the aim and importance of the initiative, he added.

Lack of awareness

Another challenge is the lack of awareness among the beneficiaries regarding the support provided under the ODOP initiative. However, regular meetings, social media outreach, capacity-building initiatives have promoted awareness, the minister stated.

Goyal said at least one product has been identified from each of around 761 districts across the country as part of the ODOP initiative.

To a query on whether the Centre had taken any measures to facilitate easy export of these products, Goyal cited the Districts as Export Hubs Initiative. He added that the Department of Commerce, through the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), has been working with the states/UTs and the districts directly “to create institutional mechanisms to facilitate exports of identified products/services.”

Noting that Meghalaya’s organically grown Lakadong Turmeric holds immense export potential, Goyal said the Centre has undertaken multiple measures to promote it, including export to Europe and North America, showcasing it at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2022, and creation of a special category on the ODOP GeM Bazaar on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to facilitate government procurement.