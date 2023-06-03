Odisha’s train crash: What exactly happened? Here are some details

A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed.

Over 200 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday.

Even on Saturday (June 3) morning, there seems to be confusion over the exact sequence of events.

The accident happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. \

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too

A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed.

Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told PTI that the Coromandel Express derailed first, and its 10-12 coaches fell on the line on which the Bengaluru-Howrah Express was travelling, forcing it to jump off the tracks.

Late at night, Odisha’s Chief Secretary Jena said three trains were involved in the accident.

