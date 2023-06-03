Odisha train tragedy: World leaders extend support to India, condole loss of lives

The accident, involving three trains, which took place in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday night, is one of the worst in the country. At least 261 people were killed in the crash that left over 900 injured

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, expressed their condolences to the families and the Indian government on Saturday over one of the country’s worst train accidents that killed at least 261 people.

Russian President Putin expressed his condolences in a telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Please accept our deep condolences over the tragic aftermath of the train collision in Odisha. We share the grief of those who lost their relatives and close ones in this catastrophe and we hope for a speedy recovery to everyone injured,” says the telegram, published on the Kremlin’s website.

Also read: A list of the deadliest train tragedies that the world has witnessed

UK Prime Minister Sunak extended his heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly in the rescue operations. “My thoughts and prayers are with @narendramodi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond,” Sunak tweeted.

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Modi following the train accident. “I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” Kishida said in a statement.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said at this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India. Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda, who is on a four-day visit to India, tweeted, “I’m saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

Also read: Odisha train disaster: When ordinary folks helped ease pain of survivors

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that he is deeply saddened to learn about the train accident in Odisha.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani also expressed condolences on the train tragedy. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen extended heartfelt condolences to the victims. Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

(With agency inputs)