Odisha triple train crash: 48 trains cancelled, 39 diverted

The Southern Railway cancelled trains such as the Mangalore-Santragachi Vivek Superfast Express leaving Mangalore at 23.00 hours on June 3, Dr MGR Chennai Central Shalimar Coromandel Express leaving Chennai at 07.00 hrs on June 4.

Around 48 trains were cancelled, mostly in the Southern and South Eastern Railway Zones, while 39 were diverted and 10 short-terminated following the three-train accident in Odishas Balasore on Friday (June 2) in which 288 people were killed.

According to the latest data released by the two zones, the South Eastern Railway cancelled trains such as the Chennai-Howrah Mail, the Darbhanga-Kanniyakumari Express and the Kamakhya-LTT Express journey commencing o­n June 3.

It has also cancelled the Patna-Puri Special train with the journey commencing on June 4.

Also read: Triple train crash: What is Kavach system?

The Southern Railway cancelled trains such as the Mangalore-Santragachi Vivek Superfast Express leaving Mangalore at 23.00 hours on June 3, Dr MGR Chennai Central Shalimar Coromandel Express leaving Chennai at 07.00 hrs on June 4, Dr MGR Chennai Central Santragachi AC Superfast train leaving Chennai at 08.10 hrs on June 4.

It also cancelled Rangapara North Erode Superfast Special leaving Rangapara North at 05.15 hrs on June 3, the Guwahati Sri M.Visveswaraya Bengaluru Tri Weekly Superfast Express leaving Guwahati at 06.20 hrs on June 6, Kamakhya Sir M.Visveswaraya Bengaluru AC Superfast Express leaving Kamakhya at 14.00 hrs on June 7. The railways has also short-terminated 10 trains.

The South Eastern Railway has also run o­ne MEMU Special train from Howrah to Balasore at 16.00 hrs on June 3 to carry the relatives of affected passengers due to the derailment at Bahanaga Bazar.

Also read: Odisha train crash: Human error or signal failure? Nation awaits final answer

The stoppages of the train include Santragachi, Uluberia, Bagnan, Mecheda, Panskura, Balichak, Kharagpur, Hijli, Belda and Jaleswar.

The Southern Railway is also running a special train arranged for family members of affected passengers from Chennai to Bhadrak.

Three trains – Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train – were involved in the accident, one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

Also read: Odisha train tragedy: Chopped hands, body parts greet first rescuers

Citing reports available till 2 pm Saturday, the official said 288 people were killed in the accident.

The official said 803 people were injured in the accident. Of them, 56 suffered grievous injuries, the official added.

The two express trains were carrying nearly 2,000 people.

Also read: A list of the deadliest train tragedies that the world has witnessed

SWR Bulletin No. 8 Kindly note the Diversion of the following trains due to derailment of Coromondel Express and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal- Howrah Express near Bahanaga Bazaar in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway. (1/2)#swrupdates pic.twitter.com/XvDuSD62Hs — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) June 3, 2023

SWR Bulletin No. 9 Kindly note the Cancellation of the following trains due to derailment of Coromondel Express and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal- Howrah Express near Bahanaga Bazaar in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway.#swrupdates pic.twitter.com/K4T1J7QLZE — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) June 3, 2023

(With agency inputs)