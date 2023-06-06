Odisha train accident: 101 bodies yet to be identified

Officials said 200 of the 1100 injured passengers have been discharged after treatment while the rest are being treated in various hospitals across the state

It has been four days since the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore killed over 275 people while leaving over a thousand injured, but officials say as many as 101 bodies are yet to be identified and claimed by families.

Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways, Rinkesh Roy told ANI that while 900 of the wounded travellers have been discharged, 200 are still being treated in various hospitals of the state. Around 101 bodies still lay unclaimed, he said.

“Of the total 193 bodies kept in Bhubaneswar, 80 bodies have been identified. 55 bodies have been identified over to the relatives. More than 200 calls have been received on BMC’s helpline number 1929. The dead bodies are being identified and handed over to relatives,” said Vijay Amrit Kulange, Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Regional media on Monday reported that several of the dead bodies received by AIIMS Bhubaneswar will be kept in five large containers on the campus due to space crunch in the hospital.

On Monday, a 10-member CBI team visited the Balasore train accident site and began its probe into the accident.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. Officials said 275 people were killed and around 1,175 injured in the accident.

