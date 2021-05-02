Odisha, Haryana choose sharp lockdowns to check COVID spread

The Odisha government announced a 14-day lockdown in the state, starting May 5, while Haryana opted for a weeklong lockdown

Odisha and Haryana on Sunday announced fresh restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus in the states.

The Odisha government announced a 14-day lockdown in the state, starting May 5, while Haryana opted for a sharp weeklong lockdown.

Odisha Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra issued an order saying that, barring weekends, during which the government has imposed a complete lockdown, essential commodities will be available on all other days during the two weeks.

Advertisement

“There shall be lockdown throughout the state with effect from May 5, 2021, (Wednesday) till 5am of May 19, 2021 (Wednesday),” the order said.

Also read: COVID and the Neta: Modi, Kejriwal, Mamata, and other capital crimes

As per the new rules, people can buy essential items within a 500-metre radius of their homes between 6am and midnight. Only medical services will be available during the weekends.

The restrictions will not be applicable to any poll-related work, such as movement of personnel engaged in facilitating by-election to the Pipili assembly constituency. Polling in Pipili will be held on May 16.

“The lockdown is primarily aimed at regulating movement of common people. No restriction has been imposed on goods carriers,” the order said.

In Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij announced the measures in a tweet in Hindi. He said that from May 3 (Monday) the entire state will be under complete lockdown for seven days.

Haryana on Saturday registered its biggest single-day jump in Covid-related deaths. The state recorded 125 deaths, which took the toll to 4,341, while 13,588 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 501,566.

The number of active cases in the state crossed the one-lakh mark on Saturday. The state currently has 102,516 active COVID-19 cases and the hardest-hit cities Gurugram and Faridabad account for 50 per cent of the cases, according to the state’s health bulletin.

Several districts in the state are already under a weekend lockdown, which started from 10pm on Friday and will end at 5am on Monday.

“Whereas the COVID-19 pandemic is again posing threat to public health, the Haryana government has considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread in the state,” excerpts from the order announcing the weekend lockdown said.

(With inputs from agencies)