Sharp spike in influx of Myanmar refugees into Mizoram, say police

More than 12,939 Myanmarese, including women and children, are currently taking shelter in different parts of Mizoram. Their number keep changing as there are new entrants almost every day, say police

There has been a sharp increase in the number of refugees from Myanmar’s Chin state entering the southern and eastern border districts of Mizoram. This steady influx is largely due to continuing clashes between the neighbouring country’s army and rebels.

“At least 12,939 Myanmarese, including women and children, are currently taking shelter in different parts of Mizoram,” said a senior police official, adding that the detailed information of 1,518 of them is yet to be recorded.

According to the police, the number of Mynamar refugees keep changing as there are new entrants almost every day. Some of them who live near the international border enter and exit India on a regular basis, said the officer.

The police officer said that Myanmar nationals are being provided with shelter and food by locals, community leaders, NGOs, and churches.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Mizoram police data accessed by PTI showed that six border districts, including, Champhai, Lawngtlai, Siaha, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual, housed 9,411 refugees.

Also read: In Mizoram, Myanmar’s children find refuge and school

According to the data, the Myanmar nationals are taking shelter in all the 11 districts, with Champhai housing the highest number at 5,998, while there are 1,622 people in the state capital Aizawl.

Around 2,690 Myanmar nationals are currently taking shelter in Tuipuiral area, comprising 21 villages, in Champhai district, said M C Lalramenga, the young Mizo Association’s Tuipuiral unit.

Lalramenga said that refugees from Myanmar’s Chin state are continuously pouring in and more influx is expected after their harvest season. Relief camps and temporary shelters have been set up by locals in 14 villages in the area, he added

Besides several NGOs, Presbyterian, Baptist and Roman Catholic churches, are also providing food and clothing, along with monetary assistance, to the refugees.

Also read: Dark lessons Myanmar, Syria and Rwanda hold for India

Central Young Mizo Association’s vice-president Lalhmachhuana said that the organisation has recently disbursed ₹15 lakh collected from people as donation to help the Myanmar refugees. Lalhmachhuana said the outfit will send two truckloads of cloth to two southern districts next week.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long international boundary with Myanmar. According to the officials, among the six border districts, Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai and Hnahthial, have witnessed more influx from Myanmar since September 7.

The North-eastern state has been facing a steady influx from Myanmar since the military junta seized power through a coup in February.

The Myanmar nationals, who have taken refuge in Mizoram, are mostly from the Chin communities, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos.