Now Sabyasachi’s mangalsutra ad creates furore on social media

Is it a lingerie ad, ask some netizens, while others call it an attack on Hindu culture.

Sabyasachi has joined a growing list of brands that have been trolled on social media for various reasons.

After the recent furore over clothing brand FabIndia’s ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ collection, fashion designer Sabyasachi is in the eye of a storm over its ‘Intimate Fine Jewellery’ ads featuring same-sex and heterosexual couples wearing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra collection.

Photos showing models in intimate apparel and poses did not go down well with a section of social media, with users accusing the designer of denigrating the mangalsutra. In one such picture, a female model in a black brassiere and mangalsutra rests her head on a shirtless male model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Advertisement

On Instagram, where Sabyasachi released the campaign pictures, one user commented: “What are you exactly advertising? No one will wear this jewellery now coz you have shown the world that if I wear that jewellery I must be some cheapo! please take care of your campaigns (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Another wondered whether it was a lingerie collection being advertised . “I thought Sabyasachi launched his new lingerie collection, no no…that’s a mangalsutra ad. I’m so regressive, I didn’t notice,” wrote the user.

Some called it an attack on Hindu culture. “No other way to show ‘Mangalsutra’ ? What are u actually selling #Sabyasachi? Matlab kuch bhi!!!!! This is not done,” wrote one person. “Is this mangalsutra ad or b grade ad ? How dare you take Hindu sentiments and beliefs into granted . You are doing cheap gimmicks in the name of freedom of expression and creativity,” commented another. Some people were, however, supportive of the designer.

Mangalsutra looks like this #Sabyasachi It’s not a random piece of fashion jewellery, it indicates the love and commitment the husband and wife have towards each other. pic.twitter.com/HB3r4Aa4A4 — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) October 27, 2021

Bizarre #Sabyasachi. He just gave an open invitation for getting himself trolled big time 😅 ! The ad agencies are going overboard to hurt public sentiments …get additional publicity for the product by creating some kind of controversy! This is the plan..ppl ! Don’t succumb ! — Wg Cdr Gitika Jasrotia (R) 🇮🇳 (@gitika9) October 28, 2021

Really sabyasachi??

What’s wrong with u these days,

Who sell Mangalsutra like this.

If u have guts sell burkha, tabij in this manners??

Stop Hindu discremation #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/KL2DiqDIAI — Kanan Shah (@KananShah_) October 27, 2021

No! This is no lingerie or C0nd0m Ad. This is Sabyasachi Mangalsutra Ad. Ultra Woke #Sabyasachi are so creatively bankrupt that they have to use semi naked models for a Mangalsutra ad.#BoycottSabyasachi #Femina pic.twitter.com/dim9YpJhgF — श्रद्धा | Shraddha 🇮🇳 (@immortalsoulin) October 27, 2021

The luxury mangalsutra is made of 18k gold with black onyx and pearls and comes at a starting price of Rs 1,65,000.

‘Crazy how some people have a problem’

Screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Thursday weighed in on the FabIndia controversy, saying he “fails to understand” how a section of people took offence over the collection ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ as the Urdu phrase simply meant “a celebration of tradition”.

I failed to understand why some people have any problem with FabIndia’s Jashn- e- Riwaj . Which in English means nothing but “ a celebration of tradition” how and why anybody can have problem with that . It is crazy . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 28, 2021

Ahead of the upcoming Diwali season, FabIndia had announced its new clothing line by tweeting on October 9: “As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture.”

But it received a backlash over its usage of the phrase from the ruling BJP and several right-wing groups, who accused it of “defacing” the Hindu festival. The advertisement was withdrawn last week.

BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya had slammed the ad on Twitter. “Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @fabindiaNews must face economic cost for such deliberate misadventures,” he wrote.

Actor Swara Bhasker was among those who criticised the calls to boycott FabIndia by tweeting: “Jashn-E-Bewakoofi (celebration of stupidity).”

A Dabur advertisement showing a same-sex couple celebrating the Karva Chauth festival had also angered many on social media.

Also read: Abrahamisation, polarisation or just absurdisation?