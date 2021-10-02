Now Chacha Chaudhary will spread awareness on cleaning of Ganga

A statement issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti said that Chacha Chaudhary was declared as the mascot of the Namami Gange project

Centre will use popular comic book character Chacha Chaudhary for spreading awareness on the cleaning of Ganga and other rivers.

“Today Executive Committee of NMCG has decided upon engagement with Chacha Chaudhary character for sensitising children and youth for rejuvenation of Ganga and other rivers. Let’s say ‘Ganga ki Baat, Chacha Choudhary Ke Sath’ is a public engagement activity under overall public outreach activities of Namami Gange mission.” Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Rajiv Ranjan Mishra told The Indian Express.

Mishra said that the NMCG has undertaken various public outreach programmes like Ganga Quest and a television series, which will be titled Rag Rag Mein Ganga, and Ganga ki Baat, Chacha Choudhary Ke Sath will be one such activity. “Under this series, different comic stories will be created in which Chacha Chaudhary will talk about keeping rivers clean,” he said.

Advertisement

Diamond Toons, the publisher of the Chacha Chaudhary series, had submitted a proposal to work with the NMCG to spread awareness about the Namami Gange programme a few months back. The NMCG has also discussed the proposal with the World Bank, which is supporting the Namami Gange programme.

Also read: Ganga faces grave threat of microplastic pollution

A statement issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti said that Chacha Chaudhary was declared as the mascot of the Namami Gange project.

“At the 37th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by Shri Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG, Chacha Chaudhary was declared as the mascot of the Namami Gange Programme and some major projects in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were discussed and evaluated,” the statement, which was also tweeted by Diamond Comics, read.

At the 37th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by Shri. Rajeev Ranjan Mishra, Director General NMCG, Chacha Chaudhary has been declared as the mascot of the Namami Gange Program, and some major other projects in UP and Bihar. pic.twitter.com/w2YZX1mwwR — Diamond Comics (@diamondcomics) October 2, 2021

According to the statement, the content will be designed with the objective of bringing about behavioural change amongst children towards Ganga and other rivers. The total estimated budget for the project is ₹2.26 crore. The comics will be initially launched in Hindi, English and Bengali.