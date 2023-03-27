Now, a Vande Bharat train that connects Tirupati

The train service will prove a boon for thousands of devotees visiting Tirumala from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad

Catering to the popular demand for Vande Bharat Express from Tirumala devotees, the Indian Railways is all set to introduce the semi-high-speed train between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

The train service will prove a boon for thousands of devotees visiting Tirumala from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The move comes close on the heels of the Vande Bharat Express launch between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam which has proved successful. The train has been running with 100 per cent occupancy since its launch, officials said.

May run via Nalgonda, Guntur

With an aim to provide connectivity to the passengers of Nalgonda and Guntur, the Vande Bharat train to Tirupati may be operated via Bibinagar and Guntur, said sources. The Vande Bharat from Secunderabad to Vishakhapatnam is being operated via Vijayawada, covering Warangal and Khammam.

However, the SCR zone is yet to upgrade the Bibinagar-Guntur section to a maximum speed of 130 kmph. The trains are currently being operated at a maximum speed of 110 kmph on this section. The other sections such as Secunderabad-Bibinagar and Guntur-Gudur have been upgraded. Once the Vande Bharat is approved for Tirupati, railways would also upgrade the Bibinagar-Guntur section.

Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express is likely to have halts at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, and Gudur in both directions.

PM Modi to flag off train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Hyderabad on April 8 to inaugurate a slew of railway and road infrastructure projects across the state. He will lay the foundation stone for the remodelling of Secunderabad Railway Station at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

He is also expected to launch the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati, besides addressing a public meeting at the Parade Grounds.

Manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, this will be the second Vande Bharat train in the SCR zone. The train is most likely to open to a huge response, as thousands of devotees travel to Tirumala by several trains daily.