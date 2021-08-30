Now, a super app for all vehicle and licence-related works

The user has to sign in once to connect with any RTO in any part of the country

Documentation related to vehicle and licence could be a tiring exercise. Transfer of registration from one state to the other or renewal of licence in a new state can pose endless challenges, which prompted the Union Government to come up with a super app that offers one-stop solution to all vehicle and driving licence-related services.

One app for all vehicle-related works

The super app for vehicles licence-related works is being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The user has to sign in once to avail of all RTO-related facilities in any part of the country.

Advertisement

The super app will provide services related to RC, fitness certificate, transfer of ownership, driving licence (renewal/new or duplicate), challans and international driving permits among others.

One unique feature of the super app is that it will send alerts to users about renewal of documents and due payments.

But, what is a super app?

A super app is a unique platform that offers several services at one place. It aggregates services, shifting users away from accessing separate apps on their phones and computers. The user need not maintain individual passwords and go through a library of apps (that have to be constantly updated) to find the one that does a specific task.

Top global companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook have super apps at present, which are operational in India.

Making a super app is more suitable for companies that offer a bouquet of services and products. They consolidate their services and offerings for user benefit.

Chinese companies were the first to toy with the idea of a super app. WeChat, GoJek, Grab, all social media companies, used heavy flow of customers on their platforms to expand their offerings and increase revenue.