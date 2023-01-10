Notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 people at Bengaluru airport

DGCA wants the Accountable Manager/ Chief Operation Officer of Go First to explain they should be spared for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

A show cause notice has been issued to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers in a bus at Bengaluru’s KIA airport. The aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday (January 10) found that “multiple mistakes” led to the incident.

On Monday, Go First operated flight G8-116 from Bangalore to Delhi but left behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bengaluru airport.

‘Multiple Mistakes’

“… in the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The regulator has issued the show cause notice to Accountable Manager/ Chief Operation Officer of Go First as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

“However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken,” the statement said.

(With agency inputs)