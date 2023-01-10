Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight after bomb threat forced landing

All bags were thoroughly checked, and the flight was expected to leave for Goa by 11 am

Nothing suspicious was found on a Moscow-Goa flight that made an emergency landing at Gujarat’s Jamnagar airport on Monday night following a bomb threat, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

ANI quoted the Jamnagar airport director as saying that all bags had been thoroughly checked and the flight was expected to leave for Goa by 11 am.

Jamnagar Collector Saurabh Parghi said all passengers and crew members aboard the flight were safe. Security agencies cordoned off the airport for nine hours and carried out intensive checking of the aircraft, he added.

Local authorities, police, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) thoroughly checked the plane, IGP (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range) Ashok Kumar Yadav told ANI.

Advertisement

Also read: Two passengers offloaded from Go First flight for ‘misbehaving’ with cabin crew

The Russian Embassy also issued a statement, saying the Indian authorities had alerted them about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight.

A Goa Police officer told PTI that the flight was supposed to land at the Dabolim airport where security had been beefed up as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, IGP Yadav had said, “The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at the Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely.

“The aircraft has made an emergency landing at the Jamnagar Indian Air Force base. Everyone on board is safe. The authorities are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft,” he had stated.

All emergency services were kept on standby at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies)