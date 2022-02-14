Not appropriate to stop CBI probe: SC tells TN on teen suicide case

The Supreme Court, however, issued notice on the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras High Court order into the case

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition by the police against the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur.

While issuing notice on the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras High Court’s order, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi, however, allowed the central agency to continue probing the case.

The girl had died on January 9, 10 days after consuming poison at her home in Thanjavur. In a video before committing suicide, she had alleged the warden of her boarding school had forced her to convert to Christianity and gave her menial tasks when she resisted.

The warden was arrested under the Juvenile Act and for abetting suicide after the teen succumbed.

The top court said that there are two aspects of the matter – one is there are certain observations recorded in the impugned judgment and the second is regarding the final order directing probe by CBI.

The apex court said it might not be appropriate for it to interject in the investigation of the CBI but it will issue notice on the first aspect. “Issue notice returnable in three weeks… In the meanwhile, the investigation in terms of the impugned order to continue,” the bench said.

The high court on January 31 had transferred the probe to the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies)