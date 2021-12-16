North India braces for cold wave as temperatures go south

IMD predicts cold wave in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan from Dec 18; dense fog expected in Northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possible cold wave in North India over the coming weekend. “Cold wave in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab till 20 and over Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan from December 18 to 20,” said the IMD on its Twitter handle. The minimum temperature is expected to fall by 2-3°C over the next 2-3 days.

The IMD also said in its weather bulletin that dense fog is expected over Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours of Friday and Saturday, December 16 and 17.

Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Saurashtra & Kutch during 17th to 21th; over north Rajasthan during 18th to 21th; over West Uttar Pradesh during 19th to 21st and over Gujarat region on 19th & 20th December, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZvhuDt0xV4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 16, 2021

Further, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh over the next three days, and in Uttarakhand on Friday and Saturday. The northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh may see light rainfall on Friday.

Advertisement

Also read: Govt approves linking Aadhaar to Voter ID cards, here’s how to do it

Northwest and Central India are unlikely to see any significant change in minimum temperatures over the next few days, said the IMD. But after that, there may be a 2-3°C drop.

Safety measures

In the light of the imminent cold wave, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has suggested that people stay indoors to the extent possible, and ensure they have adequate warm clothing. It has also requested them to check on aged neighbours and relatives living alone.

“Ensure emergency supplies are easily accessible — no power means no electricity,” it said. “Use only one room — an internal room or passage will be easier to heat.” It further said as pipes are likely to freeze, people may keep an emergency supply of water.