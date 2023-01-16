No survivors likely in Nepal air crash; 5 Indians among 72 feared dead

The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.

The Nepalese Army on Monday said that they have not rescued anyone alive from the site of the plane crash that occurred on Sunday in the city of Pokhara.

“We haven’t rescued anyone alive from the crash site,” said Nepal Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari.

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in Nepal’s Pokhara. 72 people, including five Indians, on board, are feared to be dead.

Emergency meeting

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following Sunday’s aircraft crash in Pokhara.

A twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 plane crashed enroute from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara. The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.

Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and prayed for the bereaved families of the Nepal plane crash.

“Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” PM Modi tweeted.

Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. @cmprachanda @PM_nepal_ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims. “Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families,” he tweeted.

In a statement issued earlier on Sunday, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said the flight carried 68 passengers included, five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national.