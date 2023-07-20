No proposal to change court language from English to Hindi: Govt tells RS

In response to a question from a member of Parliament, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated in writing that there is no proposal to change the language of functioning of courts from English to Hindi.

As part of a question on the issue of uniform civil code, a member on Thursday (July 20) asked whether the government proposes to change the language of functioning of courts from English to Hindi so that the common people can understand proceedings in their own language.

In his written response, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replied in the negative.

In April 2022, then Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had said there were “certain barriers” as regard to the introduction of local languages in the respective High Courts in the country but had expressed confidence that the issue may be “solved in the near future” with the help of scientific innovation including artificial intelligence.

