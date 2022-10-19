No one big or small, all have to work together to strengthen Cong: Kharge

President-elect Mallikarjuna Kharge said for him every Congress worker is equal and all have to work together to fight the fascist forces threatening democracy and the Constitution

Soon after being elected as the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said he will work as a true Congress soldier to strengthen the organisation. No one in the party is big or small, Kharge said.

Addressing a press conference soon after he was declared elected, Kharge said for him every Congress worker is equal and all have to work together to fight the fascist forces threatening democracy and the Constitution.

Appeal to work together

No one is big or small and all have to work together as karyakartas to strengthen the Congress, he said.

“We have to together fight the threat to democracy and the Constitution,” Kharge said. He will formally take over as the party’s president on October 26.

Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry had earlier announced after the counting of votes that of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress presidential poll, Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Mistry declared Kharge elected as Congress president.

Tharoor congratulates Kharge

Shashi Tharoor also conveyed his congratulations to Kharge for his victory.

“The decision of the party delegates is final and I accept it humbly. It is a privilege to be a member of a party that allows its workers to choose their president,” Tharoor said.

“Our new president is a party colleague and senior who brings ample leadership and experience to the table. Under his guidance, I am confident that we can all collectively take the party to new heights,” he said.