No injuries on Siddharth Shukla’s body found after autopsy

No foul play was found in the death of actor Siddharth Shukla, after the autopsy on his body was completed last night.

Shukla, 40, was declared dead when he was brought to the Cooper Hospital at 10:30 am on Thursday, after he was found unresponsive in the morning. Initial reports established heart attack as the cause of death, but doctors said that the real reason would be found only after an autopsy.

A team of three doctors carried out the autopsy, which was recorded on video, and found that “no external or internal injuries were found.” The viscera samples have been sent for a histopathology test, after which the actual cause of death will be established.

According to his friends, Shukla complained of uneasiness the previous night, and when he did not wake up in the morning, he was taken to the hospital.

The actor’s family issued a statement requesting the media to draw a line and “give his family and loved one’s space and let them grieve.”

“We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are. And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for his soul to rest in peace,” the statement said.

Shukla, who became a popular figure after winning Big Boss 13, is also known for his roles in TV soaps like the hit serial ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’ and ‘Love U Zindagi’, among others. His sudden demise sent a shockwave across his fans and also in the entertainment industry.