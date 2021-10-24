No discrimination, only development: Amit Shah tells Jammu

The home minister promised equitable development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Union home minister Amit Shah told a public rally in Jammu on Sunday that a new era of development was beginning in the region under the new administration, and that “the time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over”.

“It is the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We will not allow anyone to sabotage and scuttle this journey of development. I came to Jammu today to say that… now no one can do injustice to you,” Shah said to the gathering in Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar area.

He further exhorted the youth to work for the development of the Valley and defeat the “sinister design” of terrorists who are trying to disrupt peace in the region.

The minister is on a three-day visit to J&K, and on Sunday inaugurated a new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu.

Advertisement

Also read: Shah’s three-day J&K visit to strategise ‘wipe-off militancy’ plan

According to Shah, Jammu had earlier been facing much discrimination, but now equitable development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh would be ensured. “Time for sidelining the people of Jammu has come to an end. Some are trying to disrupt the era of development here, but I want to assure you that no one will be able to do that,” he said.

He further attacked the former rulers of J&K, and said: “Three families that have ruined J&K were questioning our agenda. May I ask them that you ruled for so long, what have you done? People of J&K want you to explain what you did for them all these years.”

The minister pointed out that 25,000 jobs had been given to youth in the UT recently. “Today alone 7,000 people got jobs. Our new industrial policy was mocked by the three families, but already there is investment worth ₹12,000 crore. As many as five lakh youth will get jobs out of investment worth ₹51,000 crore by 2022,” the home minister said, adding that “we want to create an atmosphere where no one loses their life to terrorism. Those living along the International Border have been given reservation. Gujjars will also get it shortly.”

Also read: Bunkers and boots back on Srinagar streets in wake of targeted killings