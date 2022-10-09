Nitish Kumar delusional, isolated: Prashant Kishor slams Bihar CM

Prashant Kishor, on a padyatra across Bihar, was responding to the chief minister's comment that the political strategist was "working for the BJP"

A day after Nitish Kumar claimed that Prashant Kishor had asked him to merge the JD(U) with Congress, the poll strategist hit back. The Bihar chief minister has become “delusional” and “politically isolated” and speaks things other than what he actually means, Kishor, who is currently on a yatra across Bihar, said.

“Nitishji is getting delusional and politically isolated. He wants to say something but ends up saying something completely different,” Kishor said.

Kishor was responding to the chief minister’s comment that the political strategist, who has recently launched a state-wide ‘padyatra‘ to bring ‘Jan Suraj’ in Bihar, was “working for the BJP” after he claimed that Nitish had asked him to join his Janata Dal (United) party.

‘Age affecting Nitish’

“Age showing its effect on Nitishji, he wants to say something but he speaks something else. If I was working on BJP agenda why would I speak of strengthening the Congress? He is getting delusional and politically isolated. He’s surrounded by those whom he can’t trust,” news agency ANI quoted Kishor as saying.

Earlier, Kishor had claimed that Nitish had called him to his residence about 10-15 days back and asked him to lead the JD(U). “I said it is not possible. I cannot go back on the commitment I have made in return for any post,” said Kishor.

‘Baseless claims by Kishor’

On Saturday, Nitish said Kishor, who has helped political parties win elections and influence people, is now making baseless claims. He added that a few years ago, Kishor had advised him to merge his JD (U) with the Congress. On October 5, Kishor had said Nitish had invited him to his residence and offered him to join his party and lead it.

Kishor, the founder of political consultancy I-PAC, was inducted into the JD(U) in 2018 by Nitish and was elevated to the national vice-president’s post within a few weeks.

However, a squabble with Kumar over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) led to his expulsion from the party in a couple of years.

In May, he announced the ‘Jan Suraaj’ platform, and is at present on a 3,500-km-long march that would cover every nook and corner of the state.