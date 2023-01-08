Nitin Gadkari wants transport sector decarbonised

Gadkari said the future of the ethanol economy is bright and asked the sugar sector to convert the surplus produce into bio ethanol, which in turn will help create wealth in agriculture as well as the country's rural areas.

Pointing out India’s potential to be a global torch-bearer in biofuels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday (January 8) said that the country must quickly “decarbonise” its transport sector.

Speaking virtually at the Sugar and Ethanol Conference organised by Chini Mandi in Nagpur, he said 80% of the energy requirement of the Indian transport sector was being fulfilled through import of fossil fuels like petrol, diesel etc, which was costing the country more than ₹16 lakh crore annually.

Also read: Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Here is a big update by Nitin Gadkari

“This is an economic and environment problem. The transport sector also accounts for 90 per cent carbon emissions. There is an immediate need to decarbonise the transport sector. The Union government is pursuing bio-fuels and compressed biogas on mission mode to replace these imports in a cost-effective, pollution-free way,” he said.

Advertisement

Huge push for ethanol

“The government is encouraging policy frameworks for production of biofuels and creation of a sustainable ecosystem around it. The Centre is giving a huge push to ethanol as fuel, especially its production from surplus and damaged food grains like rice, corn and sugarcane. We can be a torch bearer in biofuels globally,” he said.

The efficient use of surplus sugar, rice and maize stock as well as production of second-generation ethanol from bamboo and Agri biomass such as cotton and straw can completely change the fuel landscape in India, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said.

Also read: All 15-year-old govt vehicles to be scrapped, says Nitin Gadkari

“India is the only country that is setting up four commercial plants for biofuels, three of which are based on indigenous technology. Each plant will help two lakh farmers and reduce three lakh tonnes of carbon emissions. There is a need for research and development in green hydrogen and diversification of the agriculture sector into energy and power,” he asserted.

Also read: Govt testing automated vehicle toll collection on usage basis: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari said the future of the ethanol economy is bright and asked the sugar sector to convert the surplus produce into bioethanol, which in turn will help create wealth in agriculture as well as the country’s rural areas.