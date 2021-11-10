Wrestler Nisha Dahiya says news of her death is fake. ‘I am safe’, she tweeted

Initial media reports said the U-23 World Championships bronze medal winner was shot dead in Halalpur, Sonepat (Haryana). Nisha said she is currently in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh

National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, who won a bronze at U-23 World Championships in Belgrade five days back, took to Twitter to confirm she is alive and the news of her being shot dead along with her brother is false.

Huge error on my end. Trusted a news report. Nisha Dahiya is safe and well. Apologies. pic.twitter.com/DuiTtUMzjY — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) November 10, 2021

Initial media reports on Wednesday (November 10) stated that residents of Halalpur in Sonepat, Haryana, set the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy on fire after reports came in that unknown assailants shot dead Nisha and her brother on Wednesday. The reports also said that Nisha’s mother, Dhanpati, was injured and is in a critical condition.

Neha’s video message, released by the Wrestling Federation of India on Twitter, says she has come to play senior nationals at Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) and is safe. She said the news of her death is fake.