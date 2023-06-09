Nirmala Sitharman’s daughter gets married in low-key ceremony; groom an officer at PMO

A video of the ceremony, which saw the attendance of close family members and acquaintances, has been widely shared on social media

Parakala Vangamayi, daughter of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tied the knot with Pratik Doshi in a low-key ceremony held at their Bengaluru home on Wednesday (June 7).

Reports said the invitee list was limited to close family members and friends and excluded any political leaders.

The wedding was solemnised as per Hindu Brahmin traditions and seers from the Udupi Adamaru Mutt had come down to bless the newly-wed couple.

A video of the wedding circulating on social media shows Sitharaman, draped in a blue Molakalmuru saree, gesticulating the groom to tie the ‘thali’ (auspicious thread for married women) on the bride’s neck during the exchange of vows.

(1) Adarsh Hegde on Twitter: “Union Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman ji’s daughter wedding took place few days back. Wedding took place in Bangaluru. Nice to see the marriage held in a simple traditional way…🙂🙏 May God bless the newlyweds 💐 https://t.co/cCdN2Pagva” / Twitter

Reports quoting multiple sources said while Parakala, a former writer for The Hindu is currently working with Mint Lounge, Pratik, a resident of Gujarat, is an officer on special duty in the Prime Minister’s Office and holds a significant role in the research and strategy wing.

Officers of the said wing offer secretarial assistance to the prime minister on matters of research and strategy in accordance with the Government of India (allocation of business) rules, 1961.

A graduate from the Singapore Management School, Pratik is said to have served as a research assistant at the Chief Minister’s Office in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was chief minister.

He was promoted to the rank of joint secretary in June 2019 at the PMO.