NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras tops list for fifth time; IISc Bengaluru best university

Among the management colleges, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, took the top spot followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has bagged the top spot in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 for the fifth consecutive year.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has been ranked the best university, according to the Ministry of Education. IISc Bengaluru has also bagged the second spot in the “overall” category followed by IIT Delhi.

Besides the top slot in the national ranking framework, IIT Madras retained the first spot for the eighth consecutive year among engineering institutes. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay came second and third respectively.

Also read: NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT-Madras best institute in India for 4th year in a row

Delhi University’s Miranda House and Hindu College were judged first and second among colleges followed by Presidency College, Chennai.

IISc Bengaluru has been ranked as the best institution for research while IIT Kanpur achieved the distinction of being the best in innovation.

Top in management

Among the management colleges, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, took the top spot followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

In pharmacy, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, earned the first ranking. Jamia Hamdard and BITS Pilani have been ranked second and third respectively.

For law, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, took the top slot followed by the National Law University, Delhi, and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

(With agency inputs)